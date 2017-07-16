Memo about Samsung succession likely written in Aug. 2014: Blue House

“There are circumstances to assume that the memo was written in August of 2014,” the official said. “This, along with the memo itself, has been handed over to the special counsel (that investigated the scandal of former President Park Geun-hye,)” he said.
On Friday, the Blue House disclosed the discovery of documents in an unused cabinet in the office used by President Moon Jae-in’s civil affairs aides.
|Presidential spokesperson Park Soo-hyun (Yonhap)
It also revealed the discovery of the memo reading “Samsung’s management rights inheritance” followed by an arrow pointing to the words “use as an opportunity.”
The memo goes, “Determine what Samsung requires in passing on management rights, and help (Samsung) where possible. Seek ways for Samsung to contribute more to the country’s economy,” according to Cheong Wa Dae’s spokesperson Park Soo-hyun.
August 2014 is nearly three months after Samsung tycoon Lee Kun-hee suffered a near-fatal heart attack. He is currently still hospitalized. It is also one month before former President Park had a one-on-one meeting with Lee’s only son and Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong.
Special prosecutor Park Young-soo, investigating the former president’s alleged corruption, attempted to search Cheong Wa Dae on suspicions of money-for-political favors deals between the then-state chief and major conglomerates, including Samsung, but couldn’t gain access due to the office’s rejection of the request.
The former president, as well as the Samsung heir, is currently on trial on suspicion that Samsung provided bribes, disguised as donations and sports sponsorship, in return for the administration’s support of the group’s succession plan.
August 2014 is also when Woo Byung-woo, pinpointed as a key figure in the former president’s scandal, was in charge of the civil affairs office at the Cheong Wa Dae.
The Blue House official, however, said they found no hints at the memo’s writer.
By Lee Sun-young (milaya@heraldcorp.com)