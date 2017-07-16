LG’s OLED technology wins top recognition in US, UK

|LG Electronics USA CEO Tim Alessi (middle) pose at the CE Week in New York on Thursday. (LG Electronics)
The South Korean tech company said its OLED TV products snatched three crowns in a survey conducted by display experts at CE Week, a consumer electronics exhibition, held last Thursday in New York.
LG won the top spots in terms of the TV’s performances in dark studios and bright rooms, and its streaming performance, the company said.
The company kept its No.1 position in the TV technology division for the fourth consecutive year by the US survey conductor, it said.
A UK-based non-profit consumer magazine named “Which?” also awarded an LG OLED TV model the highest score of 80 among 316 competitive products, citing its best picture quality, great sound and easiness to use.
“Our aim is to set distinct standards for premium TVs by enhancing the picture and sound qualities of the LG OLED TV models,” said Nam Ho-joon, an executive of home entertainment research division of LG Electronics.
This year alone, LG netted the top notches of rankings not only in the US and UK, but also in Spain, Holland, Australia, Sweden, Belgium and Portugal.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)