‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ becomes this year’s most viewed foreign film in Korea

The Hollywood film "Spider-Man: Homecoming" became this year's most viewed foreign film in South Korea in just 10 days after its opening, its local distributor said Sunday.



The latest movie in the Marvel superhero franchise was watched by more than 5.37 million moviegoers as of Saturday, according to the film's distributor Sony Pictures. This surpassed American film "Beauty and the Beast" that drew some 5.31 million viewers in the first half of 2017.





(Marvel Studios)

The movie, starring Tom Holland and Michael Keaton, also become the most successful "Spider-Man" film in South Korea. Previously, "Spider-Man 3" attracted 4.93 million viewers in 2007.The latest reboot of the "Spider-Man" franchise is about young Spider-Man, played by Holland, growing up as a superhero and taking on the villain the Vulture played by Keaton. (Yonhap)