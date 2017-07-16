North Korean spy films to hit theaters in coming months

Still from “VIP” featuring Kim Myung-min (left) and Jang Dong-gun (Warner Bros. Korea)

Lee Jong-suk on the set of “VIP” (Warner Bros. Korea)

Kwak Do-won stars in “Steel Rain” (Next Entertainment World)

A slew of spy films centering on the tension between the two Koreas will be hitting local theaters later this year.Three films, tentatively titled “VIP” starring Jang Dong-gun, “Steel Rain” starring Jung Woo-sung, and “Maneuver” starring Hwang Jung-min are set for release in Korean cinemas in the second half of 2017.“VIP,” which has been confirmed to open in August, is about a special joint investigation unit consisting of agents from Korea’s National Intelligence Service and the US’ Central Intelligence Agency, who collaborate to hunt down a serial killer suspect from North Korea.Jang Dong-gun plays Korean agent Park Jae-hyuk, while Kim Myung-min stars as a police investigator on the heels of the suspected criminal. Lee Jong-suk plays Kim Kwang-il, the North Korean suspect.The film has been helmed by Park Hoon-jung, director of the popular 2013 thriller “New World.”The film will feature high-tension investigation scenes, an unexpected denouement and various settings including Thailand and Hong Kong, according to its distributor Warner Bros. Korea.“Steel Rain” has been scripted and directed by Yang Woo-seok, who helmed the 2013 trial drama “The Attorney.” Shooting was completed in early June, and the film will hit theaters in the coming months, according to its distributor Next Entertainment World. A specific release date is yet to follow.The film features Jung Woo-sung as a top North Korean agent and official who smuggles into South Korea at the precipice of an administration change. Kwak Do-won plays South Korea’s senior secretary for foreign affairs and national security.Spy flick “Maneuver” follows actor Hwang Jung-min as a South Korean agent who secretly enters North Korea to uncover its nuclear development plan in the 1990s.The film is directed by Yoon Jong-bin, whose past works include the 2012 thriller “Nameless Gangster: Rules of the Time.” “Maneuver” is to be distributed by CJ Entertainment later this year.By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)