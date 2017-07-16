Scientists develop precision microfluidic device to detect pathogens

(Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning) (Yonhap)

A group of South Korean scientists have developed the technology to manufacture a device that can quickly and precisely detect pathogens, the ICT ministry said Sunday.The team led by Yoo Yeong-eun of the Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials developed the microfluidic device that can be further commercialized for medical purposes, the Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning said.A microfluidic device is an instrument that uses very small amounts of fluid on a microchip to do certain laboratory tests. The device uses body fluids or solutions containing cells to diagnose diseases.The ministry said the team has set up a startup to commercialize the technology after obtaining some dozen patents in South Korea and filing for two further patents in the United States and Europe.The research was funded by the Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning. (Yonhap)