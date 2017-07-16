[Monitor] More than a half of college graduates are jobless

More than a half of unemployed people in South Korea were college graduates in the second quarter, according to Statistics Korea.The number of jobless people with a bachelor‘s degree and above reached 546,000 in the April-June period, up 11.8 percent from a year earlier and the portion of unemployed college graduates accounted for 50.5 percent of the total number of unemployed, the data showed. It marked the largest quarterly figure since 1999 when the agency changed its calculation standard for compiling jobless data.