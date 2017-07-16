Govt. aims to establish investigative body for ranking officials’corruption within year

(Yonhap)

The government plans to launch a new body to investigate corruption and influence-peddling involving high-level officials within this year as one of President Moon Jae-in’s top priority policies, an official said Sunday.During the election campaign, Moon pledged the establishment of the independent investigative agency to eradicate graft and reform the prosecution.It will be in charge of cases involving top officials, prosecutors, generals, lawmakers and their families. It will also investigate irregularities by presidential relatives.The plan will be included in the top 100 agenda items to be announced on Wednesday by a presidential advisory body which wrapped up its two months of activities last week, the official said.“We plan to complete the legislation and establishment of the investigative body for high-level officials within this year," the official said.Its installation was first proposed in 1996 but was delayed due to resistance from the prosecution and partisan differences over its authority and scope of investigation.Three relevant bills proposed by three liberal parties including the ruling Democratic Party are currently pending at the National Assembly. (Yonhap)