Korea vice FM calls for Sweden's cooperation in NK's denuclearization

South Korea`s Vice Foreign Minister Lim Sung-nam (R) speaks with his Swedish counterpart Annika Soder during a policy consultation meeting in Stockholm Friday (Sweden time), in this photo released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (Yonhap)

South Korea's vice foreign minister has asked for Sweden's cooperation in tackling North Korea's nuclear issue during a bilateral policy consultation meeting, the foreign ministry here said Saturday.Lim Sung-nam held the meeting with his Swedish counterpart Annika Soder in Stockholm Friday (Sweden time), where he explained the new Seoul government's policy to promote peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.Lim also used the meeting to ask the Swedish government to help prevent additional provocations by Pyongyang, such as nuclear and ballistic missile tests that would violate UN Security Council resolutions.Sweden serves as a non-permanent member of the UNSC from 2017-18."We believe that (the meeting) served as an opportunity to strengthen our diplomatic relations with Sweden at the bilateral and multilateral levels, and closely coordinate the two governments' policies towards North Korea," Seoul's ministry said in a statement.Friday's consultation meeting was held for the first time since 2009. (Yonhap)