[From the scene] Tens of thousands march through Seoul in pride parade

Tens of thousands of people marched through central Seoul on Saturday to stand up for equality for sexual minorities in South Korea’s biggest pride parade, despite vocal opposition from anti-gay protesters.

Despite heavy rain, which fell sporadically throughout the afternoon, organizers said about 85,000 lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender people, along with their supporters gathered at Seoul Plaza to demonstrate under the slogan of “There is not later, we change it now!”

“It is just so much fun. This is the only life I get. I cannot really enjoy it if I care too much about what others think about me,” Moon Chel-beom, 28, told The Korea Herald.

“I know Korean society is still not accepting of gays and has prejudice against us. I hope I can just be respected as a human being.”

Participants marched 4 kilometers following nine decorated trucks, dancing to the music blaring from the trucks, waving rainbow-colored flags and cheering at anti-gay protesters along the way. Many of the same-sex couples were seen displaying affection in public.

The participants have chanted slogans reading “Enact an anti-discrimination law! Human rights for sexual minorities right now! Equal marriage rights right now! Not later, but right now!”

“I am happy that I can finally express who I really am. I am surprised that so many people came here because I usually don’t see openly gay people around me,” said a 22-year-old university student, a lesbian who only wanted to be identified by her surname Park.

"I haven’t told my parents or friends about my sexuality,” she said. “I would have no friends if I came out of the closet. I would feel excluded. People would see me differently."

While homosexuality is not a crime in South Korea, LGBT people live largely on the fringes of society as the majority of Koreans remain intolerant of homosexuality. Protestants – the biggest religion in Korea -- oppose homosexuality, believing that it is sin and a condition that can be healed.

Even left-leaning South Korean President Moon Jae-In -- a former human rights lawyer – said that he "opposed homosexuality" on his presidential election campaign trail in April.

"But I still feel that Korean society is changing to embrace differences, given so many people came here today despite the heavy rain,” Kang Myeong-jin, who has headed the organizing committee for the Korea Queer Culture Festival since 2010.

"I cannot say I am not mad at anti-gay protesters, but it is not their fault. They just cannot accept drastic changes,” he said, citing a need for the Korean government to play a bigger role in raising awareness and enforcing policies banning discrimination against LGBT people.

For years, rights advocates here have campaigned for a new law that would ban discrimination on such grounds as gender, sexual orientation, disability, age, race, marital status and religion.

But efforts to enact the law have fallen through in the face of strong opposition from Protestant groups, which argue the move would encourage homosexuality and lead to social chaos.

The pride parade also came amid growing calls for the abolishment of a gay ban in the military after the military court in May sentenced a gay solider to six months in jail, suspended for a year, for having consensual sex with a soldier of the same sex in a private place.

“When my daughter came out six years ago, I could not accept it and I had conflicts with her. But I learned that it is her who has to suffer most in the face of people unfavorable to the LGBT community,” said a 53-year-old man, whose 26-year-old daughter is a lesbian.

"I couldn’t be more proud of her. I hope that my daughter would be able to live in society without discrimination based on sexual orientation or identity.”

On the other side of the festivities, thousands of anti-LGBT campaigners, mostly right-wing and Protestant groups, staged counter protests near Seoul Plaza. They signified their opposition to homosexuality, collectively praying while wailing and singing religious songs.

“Homosexuality is bringing down social values and ethics and striking society with illness. We, in the name of the public, oppose those attempting to spread homosexuality in disguise of human rights activities,” Pastor Choi Ki-hak said in a speech in front of Deoksu Palace.

Anti-gay protesters chanted “Homosexuality is sin” on the sidewalks of the parade route in the face of the participants, asking them to repent and return to Jesus.

Some 6,000 police officers were stationed around the plaza and along the parade route to separate LGBT advocates from their opponents. No major clashes were reported.

But not all Protestants opposed the antigay movement.

“I came here to show that opposing homosexuality is not the Bible’s teaching,” said Chung Sang-hyuk, a 26-year-old Protestant who dressed as Jesus. “What Jesus has taught us is to love everyone. Homosexuality is not sin. It is love. It is not subject to approval or opposition.”

Earlier in the day, a total of 101 human rights organizations, global companies, embassies from 13 countries including the US and the UK and university circles set up their booths from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to raise awareness and understanding of gay rights among the public, as well as to sell goods.

The National Human Rights Commission of Korea also joined the event for the first time since the Queer Festival began in 2000.

“As hate speech and discrimination against sexual minorities continues in society, we wanted to take this chance to improve the public awareness,” said Ahn Hyo-chul, an official from the National Human Rights Commission of Korea. “It is time for Korean society to respect diversity.”

The 10-day Queer Cultural Festival kicked off on Friday, which will run until July 23. A pro-LGBT screening of films is scheduled from July 20 to 23 at Lotte Cinema in Sinsa-dong, southern Seoul.

Last year’s parade, which had the slogan “Queer I Am,” attracted 50,000 citizens in the heart of Seoul, hitting record high attendance. The annual event first took place in Seoul in 2000 in the artsy district of Daehangno.

