Drunken man nabbed after injuring over 10 people with broken bottle

Police on Saturday apprehended a drunken man who injured more than 10 people with a broken bottle after engaging in a pre-dawn argument at a Seoul night club.Officials at the Mapo Police Station said that the 23-year-old man, identified only by his surname Park, is under investigation for hurting 11 people with a broken bottle and assaulting three others with his fists at the club near the popular university district of Hongdae.One victim underwent surgery for a neck injury, but is not in critical condition, they said. The rest returned home after receiving treatment for minor injuries.The assailant went to the club to join a birthday party for his acquaintance and became involved in an altercation with other customers at the club, the investigators said.Police plan to seek an arrest warrant against him as early as Sunday. (Yonhap)