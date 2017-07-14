[Graphic News] Steps taken around the world

The world’s most fit countries have been worked out by scientists -- using mobile phone data.Researchers looked at how many steps 700,000 people from around the globe took, using 68 million days worth of information to break down minute-by-minute findings.Hong Kong came out on top, with an average of 6,880 per day -- the equivalent to around 6 kilometers. Korean walk 5,755, ranked 8th.But those living in Indonesia appear to be the laziest, managing just 3,513, according to Stanford University researchers.