Winner gears up for new release around late July

Winner (YG Entertainment)

Boyband Winner will be returning with a new record around late July or early August, its agency said Friday.YG Entertainment confirmed earlier reports that Winner is preparing a new release, and that it has left the country to shoot a music video for the new song.The agency, however, refused to verify whether the new release will be in the form of a single, an EP or a full-length album.The upcoming release would mark an unusually fast release for a K-pop group, considering that it has released a single album “Fate Number For” in April.Originally debuted in 2014 as a five-member group, Winner was reorganized into a quartet after Nam Tae-hyun left the band last year.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)