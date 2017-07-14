Winner gears up for new release around late July

YG Entertainment confirmed earlier reports that Winner is preparing a new release, and that it has left the country to shoot a music video for the new song.
|Winner (YG Entertainment)
The agency, however, refused to verify whether the new release will be in the form of a single, an EP or a full-length album.
The upcoming release would mark an unusually fast release for a K-pop group, considering that it has released a single album “Fate Number For” in April.
Originally debuted in 2014 as a five-member group, Winner was reorganized into a quartet after Nam Tae-hyun left the band last year.
