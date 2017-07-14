Scandals, probes plague minor parties

The Korea Herald > Entertainment > Music

Winner gears up for new release around late July

kh close

 

Published : 2017-07-14 18:13
Updated : 2017-07-14 18:18

Boyband Winner will be returning with a new record around late July or early August, its agency said Friday.

YG Entertainment confirmed earlier reports that Winner is preparing a new release, and that it has left the country to shoot a music video for the new song. 

Winner (YG Entertainment)


The agency, however, refused to verify whether the new release will be in the form of a single, an EP or a full-length album.

The upcoming release would mark an unusually fast release for a K-pop group, considering that it has released a single album “Fate Number For” in April.

Originally debuted in 2014 as a five-member group, Winner was reorganized into a quartet after Nam Tae-hyun left the band last year. 

(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]