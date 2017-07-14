Ex-Hyosung chairman resigns as chief of flagship unit

The former chairman of Hyosung Group has left his post as head of Hyosung Corp., a local textile maker, due to old age, the conglomerate said Friday.



Cho Suck-rai, 81, retired as the CEO of the flagship unit of the family-run business group, the company said in a regulatory filing, effectively ending his career that spanned more than five decades and began in 1966.





Cho Suck-rai (Yonhap)

Cho had already handed over his position as group chairman to his first son Cho Hyun-joon late last year.The 81-year-old is currently facing an appeal on charges of tax evasion and embezzlement. A lower court sentenced him to three years in prison and a fine of 136.5 billion won ($120 million). (Yonhap)