Akdong Musician to release new album next week

Teaser image for Akdong Musician (YG Entertainment)

Brother-sister duo of Akdon Musician is gearing up for a return on July 20, YG Entertainment confirmed Friday.The agency released teaser images and a video along with the release date for the new record on its official blog (www.yg-life.com) at midnight.The images give off a mysterious, almost eerie vibe with a pair of arms reaching out of a bush and a faceless woman standing with a mirror.YG commented that the concept will be different from the wholesome and pure image of the young duo.Akdong Musician, consisting of Lee Chan-hyuk and his sister Su-hyun, first appeared in the mainstream K-pop scene after competing in the Mnet audition program “K-pop Star 2.”The duo is famous for Chan-hyuk’s brilliant songwriting and Su-hyun’s attractive voice.In January, the group released its second studio album “Winter.” Its lead chart “Last Goodbye” was rated the No. 2 song overall on Gaon Charts for the first half this year.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@hraldcorp.com)