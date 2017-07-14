Scandals, probes plague minor parties

The Korea Herald > Entertainment > Music

Akdong Musician to release new album next week

kh close

 

Published : 2017-07-14 16:45
Updated : 2017-07-14 16:45

Brother-sister duo of Akdon Musician is gearing up for a return on July 20, YG Entertainment confirmed Friday.

The agency released teaser images and a video along with the release date for the new record on its official blog (www.yg-life.com) at midnight. 

Teaser image for Akdong Musician (YG Entertainment)


The images give off a mysterious, almost eerie vibe with a pair of arms reaching out of a bush and a faceless woman standing with a mirror.

YG commented that the concept will be different from the wholesome and pure image of the young duo.

Akdong Musician, consisting of Lee Chan-hyuk and his sister Su-hyun, first appeared in the mainstream K-pop scene after competing in the Mnet audition program “K-pop Star 2.”

The duo is famous for Chan-hyuk’s brilliant songwriting and Su-hyun’s attractive voice.

In January, the group released its second studio album “Winter.” Its lead chart “Last Goodbye” was rated the No. 2 song overall on Gaon Charts for the first half this year. 


By Yoon Min-sik
(minsikyoon@hraldcorp.com)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]