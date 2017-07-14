Akdong Musician to release new album next week

The agency released teaser images and a video along with the release date for the new record on its official blog (www.yg-life.com) at midnight.
|Teaser image for Akdong Musician (YG Entertainment)
The images give off a mysterious, almost eerie vibe with a pair of arms reaching out of a bush and a faceless woman standing with a mirror.
YG commented that the concept will be different from the wholesome and pure image of the young duo.
Akdong Musician, consisting of Lee Chan-hyuk and his sister Su-hyun, first appeared in the mainstream K-pop scene after competing in the Mnet audition program “K-pop Star 2.”
The duo is famous for Chan-hyuk’s brilliant songwriting and Su-hyun’s attractive voice.
In January, the group released its second studio album “Winter.” Its lead chart “Last Goodbye” was rated the No. 2 song overall on Gaon Charts for the first half this year.
By Yoon Min-sik
(minsikyoon@hraldcorp.com)