[Photo News] Woori Bank reaches out to foreigners

WOORI REACHES OUT TO FOREIGNERS -- Woori Bank chief Lee Kwang-goo (center), First Secretary of Embassy of Bangladesh to Seoul, Md Zahidul Islam Bhuiyan (third from left) and Woori Bank seniors officials attend an opening ceremony of a banking center for foreigners in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province, Thursday. The nation’s fourth-largest commercial bank began operating the center in June 29. It marks the third one, following ones in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province opened in 2012 and Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province in 2014. (Woori Bank)