The old ‘new’ road

The road that runs between the presidential office of Cheong Wa Dae and Gyeongbokgung Palace has become open to the public around the clock on June 26, after nearly 50 years. The road was made inaccessible to the public after North Korea’s attempted attack on Cheong Wa Dae in 1968. Although the road became open to traffic during the daytime in the 1990s, it took another two decades for the thoroughfare to become fully open to the public.The road passes the front gates of the presidential office, and the rear gates of the centuries-old palace, and is dotted with sprawling trees not often seen in the capital.Along with the lifting of the 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. curfew, the Moon Jae-in administration has allowed people to take photographs in the direction of the presidential office. In addition, imposing presidential security service agents no longer ask passersby their destination, nor are vehicles stopped and drivers quizzed by police officers.The changes have made the scenic, but otherwise unremarkable road into a tourist attraction, bringing Koreans and foreigners alike seeking photo opportunities.Photographed by Park Hyun-kooWritten by Choi He-suk