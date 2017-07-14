Daewoo Shipbuilding wins order for 4 oil tankers

(Yonhap)

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., a major shipyard here, said Friday that it has clinched a deal to build four very large crude carriers.Under the deal with Maran Tankers Management, a unit of Greece's largest shipper, Angelicoussis Shipping Group, Daewoo will deliver the 318,000-ton vessels by Aug. 20, 2019, the company said in a regulatory filing.The vessels, 336 meters long and 60 meters wide, will be powered by eco-friendly and fuel-efficient engines, the shipyard said.Daewoo did not reveal the value of the latest deal.The Greek shipping firm is one of the major customers for Daewoo, with a total of 17 ships under construction for Angelicoussis at the yard's operations in South Korea and Romania.