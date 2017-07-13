[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Juli Baker (Madeline Carroll) instantly recognizes that Bryce Loski (Callan McAuliffe) is meant to be the love of her life, after meeting him for the first time as second grade students. Bryce continues to resists Juli’s enthusiastic advances until the sixth grade, dating other girls to ward her off. Juli finally begins to wonder if she was wrong about Bryce and their destiny, just when Bryce begins to look at his longtime admirer in a new light.Bong-wan (Kwon Hae-hyo) is accused at the dinner table by his wife Hae-joo (Cho Yun-hee) of having an affair. He feigns indignation and focuses on his meal, but the truth is that Bong-wan is heartbroken over a recently ended affair with an employee at his tiny publishing house, Chang-sook (Kim Sae-byeok). Chang-sook quits after friction with Bong-wan, and a new employee, Areum (Kim Min-hee), comes to work there.Under the mentorship of Iron Man Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Peter Parker (Tom Holland), the meek teenager who possesses the power to turn into a superhuman spider-man, struggles to strike a balance between ordinary life as a high school student in Queens, New York City and a crime-fighting hero. A new villain, the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges, and Parker is forced to rearrange his priorities.Jang Tae-young (Kim Soo-hyun) is a ruthless casino owner and gangster boss with a ferocious temper, who suffers from a dual personality disorder. He seeks the services of a psychoanalyst (Lee Sung-min), who hypnotizes Jang and delves into his deep subconscious to “murder” the second self. In a whirlwind of neon lights, drug hazes, gang wars and a mysterious doppelganger who keeps chasing him, Jang comes face to face with the unsettling truth behind his real self.