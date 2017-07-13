North Chungcheong Province offers sponsored tour packages for foreign visitors

Foreign tourists in Danyang (North Chungcheong Province)

North Chungcheong Province offers sponsored tour packages for foreign visitorsForeign visitors can have part of their vacation expenses sponsored for a trip to North Chungcheong Province.The North Chungcheong Provincial Office said it has earmarked 136 million won ($120,000) for its international tourism initiative.The province will work with local travel agencies to develop tour packages targeting foreign visitors. Those traveling in the tour packages will have sponsored 50 to 90 percent of their accommodation and meal expenses, as well as 50 percent of the bus fee.In addition to translation services, tour guide materials and videos in English, Japanese and Chinese will be made available.By Kim Min-joo / Intern reporter (mjk625@heraldcorp.com)