Prototype radar for KF-X fighter jets unveiled

South Korea’s arms procurement agency on Thursday unveiled a prototype of an advanced radar for its homegrown fighter jet project, accelerating efforts to complete the development by 2026.



The state-run Agency for Defense Development ran detection capability tests on a simplified version of the “active electronically scanned array” radar at Hanwha Systems research institute in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province. Hanwha, a local defense firm, is the contractor for the development of the advanced radar system.



Consisting of antenna and power supply, the mock-up AESA radar acquired targets within 120-degree detection range by transmitting electronic wave. Using 1,000 modules, it can detect a target as small as one meter long during an actual combat, according to ADD officials.



“Our current goal is to figure out what kinds of risk we will face,” an official from Defense Acquisition Program Administration, which oversees the ADD, said under the condition of anonymity. “We will verify our capability through an upcoming flight test. If there is no issue, we will be good to go.”





Active electronically scanned array radar system. Yonhap