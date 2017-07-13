Professors caught stealing wages from foreign students

(Yonhap)

Two professors are charged with defrauding international students of scholarships and research funds, a local broadcaster KBS reported on Wednesday.The National Research Foundation of Korea conducted an audit and concluded the two professors embezzled funds owed to international students.Last December, Egyptian students at an engineering college in North Jeolla Province, called for an investigation into an Egyptian professor who allegedly embezzled their wages and scholarship money.The professor told KBS, “It’s my money that I lent to them as a fellow Egyptian, a fellow foreigner (in South Korea). I just demanded it back (from the students).”However, the NRFK said that the professor took back 27 million won ($23,780), which is greater than the amount he lent. Students claimed the professor even threatened to deport them and take away their degree.In April, a college in Ulsan dismissed a Korean professor for embezzling the wage owed to students from southeast and central Asian countries.By Kim Min-joo / Intern reporter (mjk625@heraldcorp.com)