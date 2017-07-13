Korean policy bank to invest $130m in Chinese airport project

KDB will set up a private equity fund to make the investment, the bank said. China's central economic planner approved the project in 2015 to expand the airport in the southern island province of Hainan.
|(Yonhap)
The project is a part of China's massive "One Belt, One Road" infrastructure drive that aims to increase its economic clout in Asia.
KDB said it will cooperate with China-led regional lender, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, to help local firms make inroads into infrastructure projects in Asia. (Yonhap)