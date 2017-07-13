[Photo News] Opposition party chief Hong appears unimpressed with celebration

(Yonhap)

Hong Joon-pyo, the chief of the Liberty Korea Party, did not appear all too thrilled at the event thrown by his party on July 3, when he took the helm of the main opposition.Photos revealed Hong’s expressions on that day, reflecting his mood while taking part in activities.During the Liberty Korea Party’s National Convention, party members including Hong picked potatoes as part of volunteer work at a rural farm in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province.The glorious moment came when Hong was declared the new party chief.The unsuspecting Hong was then sprayed with artificial snow by his party members who wanted to congratulate the former presidential candidate on his win.Whoever planned the event might think twice about doing it again.Hong was the runner-up candidate in the presidential election held in May. He was the standard-bearer for the then-ruling Liberty Korea Party.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)