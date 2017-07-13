Taeyang confirms venues for N. America tour

The promotional image for Taeyang’s “White Night” tour. (YG Entertainment)

K-pop superstar Taeyang has confirmed the North American cities that he will perform in as part of his upcoming global tour “White Night.”The Big Bang lead vocalist will kick off the tour with a concert at the International Centre in Toronto on Aug. 30, according to YG Entertainment. He will return to Canada -- this time on the west coast -- with a concert at the Orpheum in Vancouver on Sept.15 to wrap things up.Along the way, he will also perform in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, San Jose and Los Angeles.The agency said that Taeyang plans to add more cities to his plans for the tour.Before commencing on the tour, he will hold concerts on Aug. 26 and Aug. 28 at Jamsil Stadium in Seoul.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)