Ex-JCS chief acquitted of bribery in chopper lobbying scandal

Former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman and retired Adm. Choi Yoon-hee enters the courthouse for his appeals trial in Seoul on July 13, 2017. (Yonhap)

A Seoul appellate court on Thursday cleared a former Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman of bribery charges in a military chopper lobbying scandal.The Seoul High Court overturned a lower court's ruling, which found retired Adm. Choi Yoon-hee guilty of receiving 20 million won in bribes ($17,560) from an arms broker in 2014.He was indicted in 2015 for exerting influence on the military to adopt an untested Anglo-Italian AW159 Wildcat as the country's new multi-mission maritime helicopter, which was officially picked in 2013. He served as the JCS chief from 2013-2015.The prosecution has claimed that the money was provided in return for the favor. Choi said it was given to his son as a business investment.The appeals court ruled that the evidence falls short of substantiating the bribery charge beyond reasonable doubt and that it is probable it may have been paid as part of a business deal.He has been detained since November when the lower court sentenced him to one year in jail, finding him guilty only of the bribery charge. It dismissed another charge that he instructed his subordinates to inflate the assessment report on the chopper, citing a lack of evidence.Choi's graft scandal led to a series of arrests and the imprisonment of other military officials who were involved in the selection process. The arms broker, identified only by his last name Ham, is also serving a two-year sentence. (Yonhap)