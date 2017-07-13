Enraged man assaults flight attendant

A man in his 60s was arrested for assaulting a flight attendant on a plane, police said Thursday.



The suspect boarded a flight to Jeju Island from Daegu on Thursday morning. He reportedly confronted a flight attendant over his seat number and then assaulted her in rage.



The man is currently being investigated for violating aviation security laws.



“We have yet to speak with the victim to gain context on what happened,” a representative from the police said.



