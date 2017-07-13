Moon to meet transition team over new policy objectives

(Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in was set to meet with his de facto power transition team Thursday to listen to their policy recommendations that may very well set the course of his single five-year presidency.The meeting was scheduled to be held over lunch at the presidential office, Cheong Wa Dae, involving all senior members of the State Affairs Planning Advisory Committee, according to Cheong Wa Dae.The committee earlier said it will narrow down over 200 new policy objectives for the new president to 100.Details of the 100 policy recommendations will not be revealed as they might send a wrong signal to the market, a Cheong Wa Dae official said, noting the 100 new policies will not automatically become the new administration's policy objectives.Moon came into office May 10, one day after a rare presidential by-election caused by the ouster of his conservative predecessor Park Geun-hye over a bribery scandal. His five-year term ends May 9, 2022. (Yonhap)