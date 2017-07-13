Shinsegae Food tapped to provide meals for PyeongChang 2018

(Shinsegae Food)

Shinsegae Food, the food unit of the country's retail giant Shinsegae, has been tapped to provide catering services for next year's Winter Olympics in South Korea, the company said Thursday.The company said it will be in charge of providing meals for about 10,000 people, including athletes, administrators and operations personnel and the media for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.Shinsegae Food said it is developing various dishes, including vegetarian and halal food, to meet the demands of athletes from all across the globe.The Winter Games are scheduled for Feb. 9-25 in PyeongChang, some 180 kilometers east of Seoul, and the adjacent sub-host cities of Gangneung and Jeongseon. (Yonhap)