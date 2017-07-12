Scientists develop alloys that can withstand extreme low temps

(Phto courtesy of the Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning) (Yonhap)

A group of South Korean scientists have developed high-strength and high-entropy alloys that can withstand temperatures as low as minus 196 degrees Celsius, the ICT ministry said Wednesday, a finding that can have various industrial applications.The team led by Kim Hyung-seob at Pohang University of Science and Technology developed the world's first such alloys by improving the cryogenic tensile properties, the Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning said."Here, we induced twinning at room temperature to improve the cryogenic tensile properties of the CrMnFeCoNi alloy," the researchers said in a paper."Our goal is to eventually develop high-entropy alloys with the world's best cryogenic properties," Kim said, adding that the finding can be applied to various products for the polar regions and space.The research was funded by the Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning and the findings were published in the journal "Nature Communications." (Yonhap)