Hwasong 14 still short of hitting US mainland: experts

North Korea’s long-range ballistic missile test-fired last week is thought to have a range capable of reaching Alaska and Hawaii, but not the main US continent, missile experts said Wednesday.



Jang Young-geun, a professor of aerospace and mechanic engineering at Korea Aerospace University, said that if fired at a range-maximizing angle, the Hwasong 14 missile could fly 6,200 kilometers carrying a 900-kilogram nuclear warhead and 8,100 kilometers with a 600-kilogram warhead.



“If a standardized nuclear warhead (weighing 600 kilograms) is mounted on the Hwasong 14, it can attack Alaska and Hawaii,” Jang said, based on a computerized simulation. “Although the missile has a range equivalent to an ICBM, it is not enough to reach the US mainland.”



Pyongyang is about 6,000 kilometers away from Alaska, 7,600 kilometers from Hawaii and 9,000 kilometers from San Francisco.





North Korea leader Kim Jong-un. Yonhap