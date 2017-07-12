Foreign ministry looking into rape allegations at embassy in Ethiopia

(Yonhap)

South Korea's foreign ministry said Wednesday that it is conducting an internal investigation into allegations that a diplomat stationed in Ethiopia sexually assaulted a female subordinate.A local news outlet has reported that the high-ranking diplomat working at the South Korean Embassy to Ethiopia raped a subordinate official on Sunday (local time). The incident happened after they worked together and later had dinner, according to the report.The ministry confirmed the report, saying that the alleged victim whose identity was withheld for privacy reasons returned to Seoul on Tuesday night and that its officials are meeting with her to figure out exactly what happened.The suspect, whose identity was also not disclosed, has been ordered to return home immediately for internal investigation, the ministry added.The ministry noted that with a no tolerance policy in mind, it will seek heavy punishment and even refer the case to the prosecution for criminal investigation if the allegations are confirmed. (Yonhap)