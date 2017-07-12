Galaxy A7 with voice assistant Bixby goes on sale Friday

The 5.7-inch smartphone will only be available via local carrier SK Telecom at the price of 588,500 won ($513).
The new Galaxy A7 features Samsung’s artificial intelligent voice assistant Bixby, water-proof function and fingerprint scanner. It also sports a 16-megapixel camera, 3,600 mAh battery and Samsung Pay, a mobile payment service for both online and offline payment.
The new device will come in three colors, black sky, gold sand and pitch cloud, SK Telecom said.
“We have launched Galaxy A7 on growing demand for the smartphones offering flagship functions at affordable prices,” said Kim Sung-soo, chief of SK Telecom‘s smart device division.
Samsung’s new budget model came a day after LG Electronics unveiled its Q series, which is also sold for around 500,000 won. The Q series, Q6 and Q6 Plus, will be launched early next month in Korea before being gradually launched in the global market.
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)