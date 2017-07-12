[Kim Ji-hyun] Virtual reality, a dream come true?

The weather is hot and sticky. I am desperately seeking respite, but that’s getting harder and harder to find in the stifling city. This means it’s vacation time. Time to get away. But I just can‘t decide. Where would be warm, yet not humid, full of fun things to do and good things to eat? Well, I think I’ll just have to take a look before I make my choice. Let’s see what it’s like in Singapore, Hong Kong and Hawaii. Am I going to leaf through pamphlets or go online to browse picture galleries posted by travel agencies? No. I just need my goggles and I’m off.This is how industry watchers say the future will unfold when virtual reality takes off. Virtual tours will become possible, and you may not even have to hop on a plane. You can enjoy your vacation right at home, without having to take a single step outside. For the physically challenged, they would be able to make movements they only imagined. Experiments that were deemed too dangerous could be done, helping people make progress in medicine and other areas of treatment.On the other hand, virtual reality could mess up our lives in ways we never thought possible.Already, the Korean porn industry is getting ready to embrace the trend, and is spending more on R&D than it ever did. Content is already pouring out, although the level is not quite up to par. Just last month, a VR Summit was held here, where firms such as Greenlight Pictures from Korea and Japan-based Imagine unveiled porn content. The booths were popular, and people were willing to pay to have the experience.In fact, many expect the porn industry to be one of the biggest benefactors of VR technology. The same concerns and expectations were raised when the internet first appeared. The worries were not ungrounded. YouTube, for instance, which has become something we can’t live without, is chock-full of content that should never be seen by the eyes of the tender-aged.Adults, of course, also have responsibility. I can still feel the shock I felt when my 11-year-old son stumbled upon a racy video that was beyond erotic. Then I slapped my forehead, remembering that I had failed to put parental controls on my phone. I had not put it in the child-mode.But the system is just as important.Technology is always a tricky thing. It can be our best friend, and it is how so many companies on this planet has made money and made people billionaires. Without it, our lives would be on permanent hold. On a side note, technology also isn’t created as fast as we would imagine. A few weeks ago, I watched an installment of Back to the Future and laughed my head off to see that the movie predicted cars would fly in 2015, which was two years ago. Yes, flying cars are being developed, but we have yet to see them on our streets.The speed of technological applications will not match those in our heads or imagination. But it looks like in the case of virtual reality, it will very soon become a part of our lives. Considering the endless possibilities of less-than-virtuous ways it can be applied to, it will penetrate faster than we thought.I am not officially an early adapter, but technological prowess, the pains taken to attain them, how it is applied to our everyday lives are nothing short of a wonder. I am still amazed at how I can access so much information with my phone, how that information is being channeled in so many mind-bogglingly different ways, and how more devices are being developed. I am amazed that my car and phone will soon become seamlessly tied together, that I can be in touch with my house at a whim, that I can even figure out where my son is whenever I want.At the same time, unless proper measures are taken to keep this wonderful monster of technology to stay creative but healthy, it may soon become a beast that can’t be tamed. It may not be time yet to even discuss such measures, but virtual reality will soon be a reality, especially more so in Korea where technology tends to make quantum leaps. So we all need to play our part in creating a healthy ecosystem for these new technologies.As Steve Jobs once said, It‘s not a faith in technology. It’s faith in people.Editor-in-chief of The Investor