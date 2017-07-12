Korea's money supply up 6.1% in May: BOK

(Yonhap)

The money supply in South Korea jumped 6.1 percent in May from a year earlier, the central bank said Wednesday.The nation's M2 totaled 2,454.3 trillion won ($2.13 trillion) in May, compared with 2,312.8 trillion won a year earlier, the Bank of Korea said in a statement.The money supply gained 0.3 percent on-month, the statement said.The growth rate of the money supply has been on the decline since October 2015 as companies decreased domestic credit.M2 is a measure of the money supply counting the currency in circulation, including bank debentures and deposits with a maturity of less than two years, along with stock investments. It's a key economic indicator closely monitored by the authorities. (Yonhap)