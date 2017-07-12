Psy relinquishes YouTube throne to Wiz Khalifa

Psy shows off his trademark “horse-riding” dance move in the music video of “Gangnam Style.” (YG Entertainment)

For the first time since 2012, Psy has been unseated on YouTube as Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” became the most watched video of all time.As of Tuesday, the heart-wrenching song -- featuring Charlie Puth – surpassed the South Korean pop sensation’s “Gangnam Style” as the most-played clip.The popularity of “Gangnam Style,” the first video to garner more than 2 billion views on YouTube, was off the charts. The song exceeded the previous maximum number of views on the platform and forced it to rewrite its code.“See You Again” was commissioned for the soundtrack of the 2015 film “Furious 7.” It was written as a tribute to the late actor Paul Walker, who died in a car crash two years ago. It became both Khalifa and Puth’s biggest hit to date.By Yoon Min-sik