EXO passes 100 million views on YouTube for 5th time

According to S.M. Entertainment, the video has just become the fifth of EXO‘s YouTube productions to garner over 100 million views.
|(S.M. Entertainment)
“Wolf” is the lead track from EXO’s first studio album “XOXO” in 2013.
The K-pop sensation had already broken the mark four times, with “Overdose,” “Growl,” “Call Me Baby” and “Monster.”
EXO is set to release its fourth studio album, “The War,” at 6 p.m. Sunday, with physical copies to be released the following day.
The group on Wednesday released a teaser image for the new album featuring Chanyeol, with “Chill” from the album playing behind it.
