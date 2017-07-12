Stocks open nearly flat as investors take breather

South Korean stocks opened nearly flat Wednesday as investors sought profit-taking after the market closed at a record-high level in the previous session.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 2.25 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,398.25 in the first 15 minutes of trading.





(Yonhap)

Carmakers gained ground, with industry leader Hyundai Motor increasing 1.69 percent and its sister Kia Motors rising 2.04 percent. Top auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis added 1.64 percent.Market behemoth Samsung Electronics moved down 0.08 percent to 2,448,000 won, while LG Display climbed 0.54 percent.The local currency was trading at 1,147.35 won against the US dollar, up 3.75 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)