South Korea‘s electricity consumption is expected to hit a record high this summer.According to the Korea Power Exchange, electricity usage will likely reach 86.5 million kilowatts during the summer season, up 1.32 million kilowatts from a year earlier. Despite the all-time high electricity demand, the KPX said the power supply reserve ratio will be 11.7 percent with 10.1 million kilowatts, as the country has a power supply capacity of 96.8 million kilowatts.