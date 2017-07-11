Korean students drawn to Japanese colleges

Both Seoul and Tokyo are known for expensive housing prices, but some Korean students find the conditions of studying in Japan attractive, local media reported.
Japanese universities are reportedly trying to attract more foreign students with generous scholarships and part-time opportunities, which are mostly better than those available in Korea.
Another advantage is that the chances of landing a job after graduating from college are far higher in Japan than Korea.
Amid heightened interest about Japanese colleges, a record 2,800 Koreans took the Examination for Japanese University Admission for International Students in June.
