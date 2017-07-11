Medytox CEO to meet Allergan to discuss start of phase 3 trials of Innotox

Medytox CEO Jung Hyun-ho (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)



If Allergan does decide to carry out the final-stage trials of Innotox, the move is expected to lend a major revenue boost to Medytox which will produce and sell the liquid-injectable antiwrinkle fillers to be used in the trials to its global partner.



A Medytox spokesperson could not be reached for comment when contacted by The Korea Herald on Tuesday.



By Sohn Ji-young ( If Allergan does decide to carry out the final-stage trials of Innotox, the move is expected to lend a major revenue boost to Medytox which will produce and sell the liquid-injectable antiwrinkle fillers to be used in the trials to its global partner.A Medytox spokesperson could not be reached for comment when contacted by The Korea Herald on Tuesday.By Sohn Ji-young ( jys@heraldcorp.com

Medytox CEO Jung Hyun-ho is slated to meet with executives at Allergan to discuss the start of phase 3 clinical trials of its liquid-type botulinum toxin Innotox this week, according to local news reports Tuesday.Medytox and Allergan struck a license partnership in 2013, when the Seoul-based company sold the global development and commercialization rights to Innotox to Allergan for $360 million.Jung’s recent visit to the US is aimed at cementing a concrete timetable for the US clinical trials of Innotox, according to local reports.Allergan announced in its 2016 second quarter earnings report that it would begin the third-phase trials of Innotox in early 2017. However it is yet to begin the trials due to scale-up production issues with Medytox. Since then, Allergan had not publicized further plans for Innotox, fueling investor concerns.A Medytox official told a local news outlet that the given production issues have been resolved and that it “expects Allergan to begin the phase 3 trials of Innotox by the end of this year.”