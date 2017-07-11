Incheon Airport creates world’s first airport alliance

Incheon Airport, Dutch company Royal Schiphol Group and the French Groupe ADP created the Leading Airport Alliance, modeled after alliances between airlines such as Skyteam, which houses Korean Air and the Star Alliance, home to Asiana Airlines.
The three airport companies have been sister airports since 2011 and strategic partners since 2014.
With the new Leading Airport Alliance, the three companies announced a set of innovation initiatives they said would help the three companies to speed up the transition to smart airports by sharing information on new technologies in safety and security and airport operations.
|Incheon International Airport Corp. CEO Chung Il-young (center), Royal Schiphol Group CEO Jos Nijhuis (right) and Groupe ADP Deputy CEO Edward Arkwright pose at a signing ceremony creating the Leading Airport Alliance at Incheon International Airport Corp. headquarters on Tuesday. (Incheon Airport)
Applications of these technologies may include robots that help with airport operations, single-token identification using biological data and emergency response training using virtual and augmented reality.
“Incheon Airport seeks to offer a new paradigm in airport operations to bring real benefits and convenience to its visitors, and the Leading Airport Alliance is the starting point,” said Chung Il-young, CEO of Incheon International Airport Corporation.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)