Shinsegae enters soju market with ‘Pureunbam’

The name “Pureunbam,” literally meaning “Blue Night,” was chosen because it reflected images that are often associated with the southern island of Jeju such as tranquility and purity.
|Promotional image for Shinsegae‘s upcoming soju brand “Pureunbam” (Shinsegae)
The company said that it has created a “new recipe utilizing Jeju's clear, clean water” that will be lighter in smell and texture than the other products in Jeju Soju’s portfolio.
Shinsegae Group’s E-mart acquired a 100 percent stake in the regional soju maker last December. Together with a 10 billion won ($8.7 million) investment in equipment and facilities in June, Shinsegae has invested a total of 25 billion won in its soju market entry.
Jeju Soju, which will have access to Shinsegae’s wide retail distribution network, is expected to introduce a new major player to a market that has been long dominated by Hite Jinro's Chamiseul and Lotte Liquor’s Cheoeumcheoreom brands.
“Pureunbam” will be released “as soon as possible” although an official date has not been set, the company said.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)