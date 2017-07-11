Gwangju “Dreamers” to celebrate 2nd anniversary

Nonprofit Gwangju organization “Dreamers” is celebrating their 2nd anniversary on July 15.



Founded by Park Tae-sang, Dreamers has organized weekly live music performances by Korean and foreign artists at Daein Night Art Market since 2015.



In doing so, the organization aims to foster greater communication and understanding between Koreans and foreigners.



The anniversary event will include a photo exhibition and short film recapping Dreamers’ 2016 activities, starting 2 p.m. at Daein Night Art Market’s “Dreamers Open Space.“



Live music performances featuring regular Dreamers performers and other special guests begin at 7 p.m.



The celebrations will be concluded with a party at the Market’s basement concert hall.



Entry is free but there will be fundraising to support Dreamers’ future activities.



By Chantelle Yeung (cyeu7774@heraldcorp.com)