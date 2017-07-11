Korean stocks trade higher late Tuesday morning

South Korean stocks traded higher late Tuesday morning on the back of gains in technology firms and mobile carriers.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 8.53 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,390.63 as of 11:20 a.m.





Tech shares continued to advance, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gaining 1.63 percent and LG Electronics increasing 0.99 percent.Top market cap Samsung Electronics edged up 0.08 percent.Mobile carriers were also among winners, with industry leader SK Telecom moving up 1.37 percent and No.2 player KT adding 1.21 percent. LG Uplus gained 1.6 percent.The local currency was trading at 1,148.65 won against the US dollar, up 0.85 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)