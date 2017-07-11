VIXX launches Japan tour

The poster for VIXX’s Japan tour (Jellyfish Entertainment)

VIXX kicked off its concert tour in Japan on Tuesday to commemorate the fifth anniversary of its debut.According to its agency Jellyfish Entertainment, the boy band was to hold two concerts in Nagoya on Tuesday to commence the tour. The band will hold two concerts in Tokyo on Saturday and will wrap up the tour with two performances in Osaka.The concerts are part of VIXX’s project launched to celebrate its anniversary. It started with the May release of the EP “Shangri-La/Paradise on Earth,” whose concept features a quest for a fictional utopia.VIXX has had intriguing onstage concepts that range from voodoo dolls to vampires.As a special treat for Japanese fans, VIXX will perform Japanese versions of its hits in addition to songs from its official Japanese releases.After Japan, VIXX will head to Southeast Asian countries for fan meetings, starting on July 27.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)