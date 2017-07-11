President appoints two new ministers without ceremony

The president electronically approved the appointment of the new minister of science, ICT and future planning, Yoo Young-min, and new minister of gender equality, Chung Hyun-back, according to the presidential office, Cheong Wa Dae.
It marked the first time since Moon took office May 10 that he appointed his new ministers without a ceremony.
Normally, the president invites both the new minister and his or her spouse to Cheong Wa Dae for an official ceremony.
Whether or not a ceremony will be held later remained to be seen.
The appointment without a ceremony apparently comes amid opposition objections against some of new minister nominees.
The presidential office earlier said the president has agreed to delay his appointment of two other minister designates -- Defense Minister nominee Song Young-moo and Labor Minister nominee Cho Dae-yop.
The delay came at the request from the ruling Democratic Party, which cited a need to work with the opposition parties on many issues, including the government-proposed extra budget totaling 1.2 trillion won ($9.74 billion), according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Park Soo-hyun. (Yonhap)