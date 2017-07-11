Two construction workers injured in collapse

Heavy monsoon rains caused the soil beneath a construction building in Suwon, Cheongju Province to collapse Tuesday morning.
The collapse caused the retaining wall around the building to fall, burying two construction workers in their late 60s beneath it.
|(Yonhap)
One construction worker was saved by a rescue team almost immediately, but the other was buried for almost two hours before he was pulled out of the rubble. The worker had also seriously injured his leg in the collapse and was promptly sent to the hospital.
The workers were working beside the wall, depositing concrete, when the collapse occurred.
Both police and the fire department said that the collapse occurred due to heavy rains last night, causing the soil beneath the building to disintegrate.
By Paige Shin / Intern reporter (paigeshin2019@heraldcorp.com)