Stocks open higher on steel, chemicals

South Korean stocks opened higher on the back of gains from steel and chemical shares Tuesday.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 2.29 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,384.39 in the first 15 minutes of trading.



Top steelmaker POSCO advanced 2.17 percent, and Korea Zinc climbed 0.22 percent. Hyundai Steel added 1.79 percent.



AmorePacific increased 2.31 percent, and LG Household & Health Care rose 0.98 percent. LG Chem moved up 0.34 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,148.60 won against the US dollar, up 0.90 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)