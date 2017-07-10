Too much busking in Hongdae?

A file photo (Yonhap)

Busking is a common sight in Hongdae and other districts frequented by Korean youths, but the practice is not without its side effects.According to a report by The Herald Business on Monday, a growing number of Korean citizens are frustrated by street performers who generate loud music without considering the neighborhood.“Some just want the attention rather than playing the music,” a store owner in Hongdae told The Herald Business.The country’s fledgling busking culture is an important channel through which future professional artists directly interact with potential fans. But some buskers generate noise pollution, forgetting that the street is a public place.There is no specific legal clause on street performers or busking, making it difficult for authorities to handle complaints from citizens.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)