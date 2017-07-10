More than 40 students harassed by teacher: police

The number of high school students sexually harassed by a teacher has doubled to more than 40, police said Monday.
The suspect, a former physical education teacher in Jeonbuk Province, was accused of sexually harassing female high school students during physical education classes, as well as in his office, where he had students visit him individually.
Two dozen students stepped forward to say that they had been harassed, but the number of known victims increased after a police inquiry was conducted a second time. 25 more students revealed that they were sexually harassed by the suspect.
The Jeonbuk Police Agency said that they have been holding the suspect without detention since June 28. Investigations are still underway.
